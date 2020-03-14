ISL Final: ATK Vs Chennaiyin FC Match Preview, Team News And Updates

Two-time ISL champions ATK and Chennaiyin FC will battle it out at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday in the 2019-20 ISL final. Both teams will be eager to add to their tally of two ISL titles when they square off on March 14, 2020. Here is the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC ISL final preview along with ATK vs Chennaiyin FC team news and details.

ISL Final: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC to be played behind closed doors amid Coronavirus crisis

Official statement: Hero ISL Final to be held behind closed doors.



Decision taken in view of the health and safety of players fans and staff.



— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 12, 2020

ISL Final: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match preview

After the first six matches in the ISL, Chennaiyin FC were last in the league standings. However, former Burnley manager Owen Coyle has managed to turn things around in epic fashion, having led his team to the 2019-20 ISL final against ATK. Chennaiyin FC knocked out ISL favourites FC Goa in the semifinal and will be eager to complete their fairytale run with a win in the final against ATK on Saturday. Meanwhile, Antonio Habas (who won the inaugural ISL title with ATK) will be eager to add to that tally with a win against Chennaiyin at the Fatorda Stadium.

ISL Final: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC team news

All eyes will be on ATK and Chennaiyin strikers - Roy Krishna and Nerijus Valskis - who will be going head-to-head for the ISL Golden Boot trophy. Chennaiyin FC skipper Lucian Goian will be key in the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC ISL final on Saturday.

ISL Final: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC stars Roy Krishna and Nerijus Valskis battle for Golden Boot

No doubt victory comes first, but will we Roy clinching the golden boot in his first year in India? 🤔#ATK #HeroISLFinal — ATK (@ATKFC) March 14, 2020

