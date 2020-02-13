HYD Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All ISL Details

Hyderabad host Jamshedpur FC for their Matchday 17 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Hyderabad FC are currently on the last spot of the ISL points table with just one win in 16 games (Draws 3, Losses 12). The Hyderabad-based team have a total of 6 points to their name. Hyderabad FC have not won a single game in their last five games (Draws 1). The hosts have found the net 15 times this season and conceded 37 goals. They have a goal difference of (-22).

Jamshedpur FC are currently on the seventh spot of the ISL points table with four wins in 16 games (Draws 5, Losses 7). The Jamshedpur-based team have a total of 17 points to their name. Jamshedpur FC have won just once in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draw 1). Jamshedpur FC have found the net 21 times this season and conceded 29 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-8).

The match is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020 (7:30 PM IST) at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Here's the HYD vs JFC Dream11 prediction and HYD vs JFC Dream11 team.

HYD vs JFC Dream11 Predictions

HYD vs JFC Dream11 team (Full Squad)

HYD vs JFC Dream11 team: Hyderabad Full Squad

Kamaljit Singh, Anuj Kumar, Laxmikant Kattimani, Kunzang Bhutia, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Ashish Rai, Sahil Panwar, Rafa Lopez, Adil Khan, Giles Barnes, Sahil Tavora, Abhishek Halder, Deependra Negi, Néstor Gordillo, Shankar Sampingiraj, Laldanmawia Ralte, Rohit Kumar, Gani Nigam, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Bobô, Marcelinho, Marko Stankovic, Ajay Chhetri, Robin Singh, Liston Colaco

HYD vs JFC Dream11 team: Jamshedpur FC Full Squad

Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Sandip Mandi, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.