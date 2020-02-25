NEUFC Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team News And ISL Schedule And Updates

NorthEast United FC host Chennaiyin FC for the last group stage clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. NorthEast United FC are on the ninth spot of the table and will end their season in the same position irrespective of today's result. They have managed to bag a total 13 points in the season with just 2 wins in 17 games played (Draws 7, Losses 8). NorthEast United FC have not won a single game in the last five games and have a negative goal difference of (-14).

Chennaiyin FC completely turned their season around as they edged past Mumbai City FC to clinch the top 4 spot. They bagged four wins in their last five games and banked 28 points in 17 games. Chennaiyin FC have a total of 8 wins in the competition and will play their last game against NorthEast United FC. They have a goal difference of 6. The result of the match won't affect Chennaiyin FC's qualification spot.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 7:30 PM at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Read more for NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions and NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 top picks.

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 team

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11: NorthEast Full Squad

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Rupert Nongrum, Simon Lundevall, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Dipu Mirdha, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11: Chennai Full Squad

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Edwin Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Top Picks

Lallianzuala Chhangte Martin Chaves Andre Schembri

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.