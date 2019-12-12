ISL Makes Its Way To EA Sports FIFA Mobile And Indian Fans Are Ecstatic

FIFA fans in India have something to cheer about. EA Sports has announced that the Indian Super League (ISL) will be available in the FIFA 20 mobile version. The Indian top-tier league and Electronic Arts have come to an agreement to make ISL a part of the game from this year itself. The news has been confirmed by the official page of the Indian Super League. A source close to EA Sports, while talking about the recent agreement, stated that it is a proud moment for Indian football as an Indian League is being recognised by the biggest sports gaming series.

Something to cherish for the Indian fans

EA first added Indian national team in their FIFA roster in 2012 for their FIFA 13 edition. It was a massive step for Indian football. Indian fans across the globe cherished the move which also gave a positive boost to football in the country. ISL is one of the best things to happen to Indian football. Many European legends have been a part of the league and it is only expected to grow in terms of competition and quality.

Recently, Manchester City announced their collaboration with Mumbai City FC. It shows that ISL is successfully making its mark globally. Indian Super League is in its sixth season now and has almost reached the half-way mark. ATK are currently in the top spot of the table with the defending champions Bengaluru FC trailing by one point.

