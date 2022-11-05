ISL: Vafa Hakhamaneshi Shown Red Card After Displaying Message Of Support To Iran's Women

Defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi displayed a message of solidarity for the Iranian women after scoring the winning goal for Chennaiyin FC during the Indian Super League 2022-23 match against East Bengal. The 31-year-old center-back was shown the red card a minute after he pulled off the ecstatic celebrations. After scoring the team’s first goal in the match from a corner, Vafa rushed to the camera behind the goal and lifted his shirt to display the message written on his vest underneath.

“#WOMEN #LIFE #FREEDOM FOR… 11:11,” the message read. The footballer’s gesture comes amid the wave of protests led by women in Iran, who are breaking the hijab law to display dissent against the current regime. Worldwide protests against the hijab law in Iran was ignited in September, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini passed away in police custody. She was detained by the country’s morality police due to her choice of clothing.

'I didn't have another choice': Hakhamaneshi

As per ESPN, Vafa revealed his feelings about the gesture after the match and dedicated the goal to his countrymen. “When I posted a story on my Instagram about Iran, a lot of Indians asked me 'what happened in Iran?,” he said. The footballer further added that he had been planning such celebration for weeks now, having been disturbed with the happenings in his country.

“I had two weeks to think about this celebration. I didn't have another choice. I didn't forget that I had gotten a first yellow card, or [that he will get a second yellow for the celebration], but I needed to share this message with everybody. There is a bit of a problem in Iran, between the people and the government. The internet and everything is blocked. My people need help. Their voice... every country should hear it,” he said.

More about the women's rights movement in Iran

Since Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16, Iranian women have protested by removing their mandatory hijabs in public. The protests have been jioned by school-age children, and oil workers among others. As a crackdown on the protests, the officials have arrested and detained many women.

Meanwhile, Hakhamaneshi received a sent-off by the referees after his gesture on Friday night for breaking the game’s law by lifting his shirt and displaying the message. As per FIFA, any player removing their chirt or covering their head with the shirt must be cautioned. Additionally, the same would be applied to players who display ‘political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images'.