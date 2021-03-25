ISR Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Israel are set to welcome Denmark as both teams take on each other in the first round of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday. The group F fixture is set to take place on March 25 at the Bloomfield Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ISR vs DEN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

ISR vs DEN live: ISR vs DEN Dream11 match preview

Israel will walk into the match following a very inconsistent run of form as the 87th ranked team in FIFA rankings has recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw in their previous games. They will be heading into this match brimming with confidence as their latest encounter against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League B ended in a 1-0 win for Israel. however, they will also vary of Denmark's defense with the European outfit boasting of some in-form player at the back and will look to break their defence as they prepare to kickstart their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note.

Denmark on the other hand will walk into the match after suffering from a 4-2 loss against Belgium in their latest UEFA Nations League A outing. However, Te Danes were unbeaten in their previous five matches before the Belgium loss and went on to win four of those games. Currently ranked 12th on the FIFA rankings, they will aim to shrug off that defeat and get back on the winning track. Denmark will be hoping to walk away with three points on Thursday in their 2022 World Cup qualifier but face tough competition and will have to play their best football if they want to win during their trip to Tel-Aviv.

ISR vs DEN Playing 11

Israel - Ofir Marciano, Eli Dasa, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Eitan Tibi, Nir Bitton, Sun Menachem, Manor Solomon, Neta Lavi, Bibras Natkho, Eran Zahavi, Munas Dabbur

Denmark - Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Maehle, Daniel Wass, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile-Holberg, Martin Braithwaite, Christian Eriksen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind.

ISR vs DEN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders – Eitan Tibi, Daniel Wass, Eli Dasa, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders – Nir Bitton, Christian Eriksen, Bibras Natkho

Strikers – Martin Braithwaite, Eran Zahavi, Yussuf Poulsen

ISR vs DEN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – Eran Zahavi or Yussuf Poulsen

Vice-Captain - Christian Eriksen or Bibras Natkho

ISR vs DEN Match Prediction

We expect Denmark to walk away with a comprehensive victory and kickstart their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a win on Thursday.

Prediction- Israel 0-2 Denmark

Note: The above ISR vs DEN Dream11 prediction, ISR vs DEN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ISR vs DEN Dream11 Team and ISR vs DEN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.