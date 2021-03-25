Israel Vs Denmark Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

Denmark will face off against Israel in the first of their three World Cup qualifying matches of the current international break. The match will be played at the Bloomfield Stadium and will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday, March 25. Here's a look at where to watch Israel vs Denmark live stream, Israel vs Denmark prediction and team news.

Denmark had a successful Nations League campaign and finished second in the group ahead of England and only behind Belgium. Denmark were in contention for the top spot until they lost out 4-2 to the group frontrunners in their concluding fixture. That loss ended Denmark's five-match winning streak in all competitions and are favourites to make it to the World Cup from Group F, with only Austria being the genuine top spot contender. If they make it, it will be only the second time in their history that the Red and Whites make it to consecutive World Cup Finals since 1998 and 2002.

Israel meanwhile have had a sort of resurgence in recent times, with PSV Eindhoven star Eran Zahavi leading the side. While ranked 87th, Israel have the potential to be dark horses in the competition and in recent times picked up wins over Scotland and Slovakia. Israel have only qualified for the World Cup once, way back in 1970, and have a good chance of making history this time around. Denmark are overwhelming favourites, but Israel will back themselves to pull off an upset on Thursday.

Israel vs Denmark team news

Denmark have selected a strong squad for their trip to Tel Aviv, with Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Yussuf Poulsen all called up. Andreas Cornelius and Lucas Andersen were ruled out, while ex-Dortmund protege Jacob Bruun Larsen was omitted from the squad. As for the hosts, PSV Eindhoven striker Eran Zahavi and Hoffenheim's Munas Dabbur headline Willibald Ruttensteiner's 25-man squad, with Taleb Tawatha and Orel Dgani out injured.

Israel vs Denmark team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Israel: Marciano; Dasa, Bitton, Tibi, Hanna, Menachem; Natcho, Lavi, Solomon; Weissman, Zahavi

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite; Wind

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: Where to watch Israel vs Denmark live?

The 'Where to watch Israel vs Denmark live in India?' query's answer is tuning into the Sony Sports Network, who are the official European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup broadcasters in India. The Israel vs Denmark live stream will be provided on Sony LIV App, while the live scores and latest match developments of the game will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The Germany vs Iceland live stream will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday, March 25.

