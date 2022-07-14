Istanbul Basaksehir Sign Former Real Madrid And Arsenal Playmaker Mesut Ozil On Free Move

Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil has finally found a new team for himself for the upcoming season after his previous club Fenerbahce terminated his contract. Ozil, who left Arsenal in 2021, signed a contract with Fenerbahce until 2024 but left the club following disciplinary issues. Istanbul Basaksehir quickly wrapped the deal for the 33-year-old and announced his arrival at the club. Ozil's move to Istanbul Basaksehir comes despite the footballer making a statement last month in which he hit out at 'fake news' reports surrounding his future with Fenerbache

Why did Mesut Ozil club Fenerbahce terminate his contract?

According to Goal.com report, the midfielder was dropped from the Fenerbahce squad due to an issue with coach Ismail Kartal. The situation resembles the one at the Emirates Stadium, where Ozil had a fallout with current manager Mikel Arteta over his work rate and left the Gunners after just six months. Back in March this year Ozil was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the coach. As Kartal hauled him off at the half-time stage, words were exchanged between the interim manager and Ozil.

Following the German international's departure Fenerbahce released a statement that read: "It has been agreed that the contract between our club and Mesut Ozil will be terminated by mutual agreement... We wish Mesut Ozil success for the rest of his career." Ozil made 37 appearances across a season and a half for Fenerbahce, scoring nine goals. 29 minutes after Ozil's departure from Fenerbahce was confirmed, the ex-Madrid midfielder was announced as a new signing for city rivals Istanbul Basaksehir. As per the report In the announcement video, they did not show the face of the 33-year-old ex-Real Madrid and Germany midfielder but simply tagged his Twitter handle accompanied with 35 seconds of a famous Turkish song sang by Tarkan Tevetoglu.

All you need to know about Istanbul Basaksehir

Mesut Ozil club Istanbul Basaksehir are one of the most ambitious teams in Turkey and have made a host of big-name signings in recent years, including Robinho, Demba Ba and Emmanuel Adebayor. They finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season and famously beat Manchester United 2-1 in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage.