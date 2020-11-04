Istanbul Basaksehir Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UCL Live

Group H leaders Manchester United will travel to Turkey to face off against Istanbul Basaksehir on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will be played at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium and will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Wednesday night, November 4. Here's a look at the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Champions League live: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United prediction and preview

It has been a tale of two halves for Manchester United so far this season. While the Red Devils have imploded in the Premier League, they have been dominant in the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side defeated both Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig comfortably and will look to make it three in a row on Wednesday.

Basaksehir, meanwhile, have lost both their Champions League games so far, and have their backs against the wall ahead of this fixture. Okan Buruk's side have struggled in the Super Lig as well, having won just three of their seven games so far. Despite their defeat to Arsenal, Manchester United are favourites and are likely to take one step further towards the round of 16 qualification.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United team news

With the clash against Basaksehir sandwiched between their games against Arsenal and Everton, Manchester United are likely to rotate heavily in this fixture. The likes of Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Axel Tuanzebe all in for a significant game time, while Cavani could make his first-ever start as a Red Devil. Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are injury doubts, while Alex Telles is ruled out due to coronavirus.

Basaksehir boast a lot of Premier League experience in their ranks with Nacer Chadli, Demba Ba and Martin Skrtel. However, Chadli is unlikely to play any part in the fixture due to lack of match fitness. Azubuike Okechukwu is also doubtful to feature, while Mahmut Tekdemir and Junior Caicara are also out injured.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United predicted XI

Basaksehir: Mert Gunok; Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexander Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo; Mehmet Topal; Edin Visca, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Kahveci, Deniz Turuc; Demba Ba

Mert Gunok; Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexander Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo; Mehmet Topal; Edin Visca, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Kahveci, Deniz Turuc; Demba Ba Man United: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United live?

The live telecast of Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 11:25 PM IST on November 4, Wednesday night.

