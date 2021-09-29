'It Was A Perfect Night': Lionel Messi After Scoring First Goal For PSG Against Man City

Paris Saint-Germain and their new signing Lionel Messi stepped into their UEFA Champions League Group Stage against England's champions Manchester City under a cloud of doubt. The Argentine had played three matches for the Parisians so far but was unable to get on the scoresheet, there had been some friction between him and Pochettino but all of that was put to bed in the 74th minute of the Group A match as Kylian Mbappe set up Messi for the perfect shot and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner obliged as he scored a goal to typical of him that we sometimes took it for granted. Messi's first goal for any other club other than Barcelona, his first for PSG, and more importantly a goal for all those that doubled the maestro's skill. The match ended with PSG coming out victorious 2-0 over City.

In PSG's first Champions League of the 2021-22 season they ended up being held to a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge so this was a must-win match. After the game, Messi spoke about how it was the "perfect night" against a tough opponent. He said that he is very happy to have scored, he has played very little football since the Copa America final back in July and so it is natural that he needs time to adapt. Messi told Canal+:

It was a perfect night against a great opponent. For us, it was very important to win this game after Brugge (a 1-1 draw away). I am very happy to have scored. I haven't played much recently, I had only played one game here. I am adapting little by little. What is important is to keep winning. Our relationship will get better and better with each game. We all have to grow together, increase our level of play. We have to continue. We won a very important game against a very big rival, who was in the final last year. We must continue to progress, improve a lot of things for the future.

Record-breaking night for Messi

The goal by Messi set a new high for the Argentine superstar as he has now scored in 17 straight Champions League seasons, joining Real Madrid's Karim Benzema on the astonishing feat. It was also Messi's 121st Champions League goal and is 14 goals behind the top scorer in the history of the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi also carried on his stellar performances against Pep Guardiola managed sides having now scored seven times in five games against his former boss.

