'It Was Quick': Kante Reveals Blues Stars Shocked At Abramovich's Decision To Sell Chelsea

French footballer N'Golo Kante is one of the top superstars of the current Chelsea line-up, which won the UEFA Super Cup recently after picking up the Champions League title last year. Chelsea is currently undergoing a hierarchy change as club owner Roman Abramovich announced on Wednesday that he is trying to sell the club.

Abramovich’s decision came after an earlier announcement saying he relinquished control over the club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week. Meanwhile, speaking to Sky Sports, Kante revealed his thoughts about the recent events while revealing the reaction of the Chelsea players.

“This is something we were not prepared. It came quickly, but the only thing we can do is because we don't have control over this thing. We can do the best what we have always done, it means playing football at the best for us, for the fans, for the club and see how things are going. But this is the only thing we control,” Kante told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner also weighed in his thoughts about the war situation in Ukraine. Answering a question, Kante said it honestly hurts to see whatever is happening and that he hopes that it finishes as soon as possible.

Roman Abramovich's announcement about Chelsea sale

Meanwhile, announcing his decision on Wednesday in an official statement, Abramovich said, "As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003 after buying the club for £140 million. Chelsea saw an cash influx within no time and filled in every missing piece required to become a champion team. The team which had won only one league title in 1955 prior to Abramovich’s arrival, went on to add 5 Premier League titles from 2004 until now.

They won the title consecutively in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. The team further added to their tally by winning the English first-tier tournament in the 2009-10 and 2014-15 season, with the most recent title in the 2016-17 season.

