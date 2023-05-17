SAFF Championship 2023 Official Draw Announced: Pakistan To Travel To India For Tournament

The official draw for the South Asian Football Federation Championship official draw has been announced and Pakistan, Nepal, and Kuwait are in Group A with India. This means that Pakistan will travel to India for the upcoming tournament slated to begin from June 21, 2023, to July 4, 2023, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Group B consists of Lebanon, along with Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, and the draw is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from Wednesday.

SAFF Championship 2023 Draw

Group A: India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Kuwait

Group B: Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh

India is one of the most successful teams when it comes to the South Asian Football Federation championships and has won the tournament eight times. Lebanon and Kuwait are not part of the South Asian region geographically but were invited to take part in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The Pakistan team will be returning to the SAFF fold after they failed to feature in two tournaments out of the 13 editions held so far. The Pakistan football federation was not able to send its team in 2015 due to internal problems. The team was not able to play in the 2021 edition as they were facing a suspension from the football governing body FIFA.

Maldives who are part of Group B are the defending champions and have won the tournament twice. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have been able to lift the title once however, the Afghan team has left SAFF and has joined the Central Asian Football Federation.