'It will not happen': Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will not fly through Europa League group

Jurgen Klopp issued a strong warning following Liverpool's Europa League victory over LASK Linz. The Reds had their fair bit of struggle as they managed to scrap out a win in their first group stage clash. The Premier League giants are yet to taste a defeat this season.

Liverpool were supposed to steamroll their opponent but it was the Austrian side who dominated mostly in the first half. Florian Flecker's wondergoal helped the home side to take a surprising lead at the stroke of the 19th minute. But a Darwin Nunez penalty saw the Reds levelling the score after the break.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secured a hard-fought win over their opponent but Klopp was defiant in his stance that the club would not have an easy route in the Europa League this term.

"I know how the world is and I know that people expect us to fly through this competition. It will not happen. It will not happen in the group stage, it will not happen in the knockout stage. It will not happen.

"We have to dig into it and that’s what we did. It was a massive learning curve tonight, the opponent suffered much less from the pitch than we did, which is a little bit normal because we had the ball more often. But besides that we had to get used to it. So we can learn so much."

Liverpool returned to the Europa League after a few years

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp made 11 changes in his starting lineup from the 3-1 comeback victory over Wolverhampton on Saturday in the English Premier League.

It was a return to the second-tier competition for the Reds for the first time since losing 3-1 to Sevilla in the 2016 final in Basel in Klopp’s first season at Anfield. They will now face West Ham United in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

