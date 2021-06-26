ITA Vs AUT Dream11: Italy Vs Austria Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Italy will take on Austria in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 game at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 26. The clash is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM local time (Sunday, June 27 at 12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the ITA vs AUT Dream11 prediction, top picks and our ITA vs AUT Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

ITA vs AUT preview

Italy arrive into this game on the back of a jaw-dropping 10 game-winning run in which they have conceded no goals so far. The Italians last lost a competitive game against Portugal in the 2018 UEFA Nations League. As far as the current campaign goes, Roberto Mancini's side beat ten-man Wales 1-0 on Sunday in their final group stage game of the tournament. Considering their terrific form, Italy are not just the favourites to win this contest but also the favourites to perhaps win this tournament.

On the other hand, Austria arrive into this game on the back of decent results as well. Franco Foda's men beat Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine 1-0 in their last game thanks to a first-half goal from Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner. However, the bad news is that Austria's goalscorer from last week is a doubt for this game after fearing a head injury.

ITA vs AUT predicted starting line-ups

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Austria: Daniel Bachmann, Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba, Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch, Michael Gregoritsch, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic

ITA vs AUT top picks

Italy: Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile, Manuel Locatelli

Austria: Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, David Alaba

ITA vs AUT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, David Alaba, Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Lorenzo Insigne (VC), Manuel Locatelli, Jorginho

Forwards: Ciro Immobile (C)

ITA vs AUT Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Italy will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ITA vs AUT Dream11 prediction, ITA vs AUT match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ITA vs AUT Dream11 team and ITA vs AUT Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

