ITA Vs CZR Dream11: Italy Vs Czech Republic Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Italy and the Czech Republic will square off against each other in an international friendly on Friday, June 4. The match sees the hosts end their preparations for the upcoming Euro 2020 as they take on their opponents at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM IST(Saturday, June 5) Let's have a look at the ITA vs CZR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

ITA vs CZR Match Preview

Italy will start the game brimming with confidence as the hosts recorded an astounding 7-0 win over San Marino in their previous international friendly last week. Heading into the game after registering seven consecutive wins in their previous outings, the hosts will feel well prepared and eager to take on Turkey in their tournament opener of the European Championship next week. Team head coach Robert Mancini will look at this match as an opportunity to test a few players and give his key stars some valuable game time while avoiding any risk of injures as the Azzurri look to continue building some positive momentum for themselves ahead of the highly anticipated Euro 2020.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, will head into the match after seeing their four-game unbeaten run end following their 1-0 loss against Wales in a FIFA World Cup qualifier back in March. They are set to play their first international friendly against Italy before taking on Alabina in their second warm-up match ahead of their tournament opener against Scotland on June 14. The visitors will be eager to get back on the winning ways and look to make a statement before entering the competition by defeating a top team like Italy on Friday.

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - C. Immobile or T. Soucek

Vice-Captain - P. Schick or L. Pellegrini

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -T. Vaclik

Defenders – L. Bonucci, V. Coufal, G. Chiellini

Midfielders – F. Bernardeschi, T. Soucek, Jorginho, V. Darida, L. Pellegrini

Strikers – P. Schick, C. Immobile

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction

The hosts have been one of the best teams heading into the Euros 2020 and start the match as favourites. Citing the current form of both teams, we expect Italy to record a comfortable win over the Czech Republic on Friday.

Prediction- Italy 3-0 Czech Republic

Note: The above ITA vs CZR Dream11 prediction, ITA vs CZR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team and ITA vs CZR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result