ITA Vs ENG Dream11: Italy Vs England Dream11 Team, Playing XI Prediction And Top Picks

The Euro 2020 has finally reached it's climax as Italy and England faceoff each other in the final at the Wembley stadium. on Monday, July 12. The clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at our Italy vs England Dream 11 prediction, Italy vs England Dream11 team predicted XI and Italy vs England top picks for the much-awaited game.

ITA vs ENG match preview

After edging out Denmark 2-1 in the controversial semi-final, England team will look to get their hands on the trophy when they take on Roberto Mancini's Italy. This is the first-ever European Championship final for England and the first since winning the World Cup in 1968. The Three lions who have looked impressive in the tournament so far will look to end their 55-year drought in front of their home fans.

Italy, on the other hand, is eyeing their first European title since 1968. The Azzuri will be holding a psychological advantage over their opponent having never lost to England in a major tournament. Italy has emerged victorious over the three lions at the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2012 and Euro 1980.

Italy's disciplined defence and attacking qualities have brought them this far in the tournament and Mancini's men will look to exploit the gap in the English defence and take early advantage in the contest. England on the other hand needs to keep things simple by breaking down Italy's attack and not leave any loopholes in the back four for their opponents to exploit. This should be an edge of the seat contest.

Italy vs England top picks

Raheem Sterling: The Manchester City star has been the man in form for England in the tournament. He was one of the standout players in the semi-finals against Denmark and will be a threat that Italy's defence will need to deal with. With his pace and direct running Sterling can be able to provide a lot of balls inside the box for Harry Kane to find the back of the net.

Harry Kane: The England captain made a slow start to the tournament but have changed gears at the right time. He scored the winning goal against Denmark in the semi-final, hitting away from the rebound after his penalty had been saved. Kane has scored four goals in his last three matches and with an eye on the prize, he would look to lead the team from the front.

Ciro Immobile: The Striker has almost played all the matches in the tournament and needs to bring his A-game in the final clash against a very solid England back four. After a great start to the tournament in which he scored two goals and provided one assist Immobile has not found the back of the net which will be a worry for Italy. However with a chance to claim the title. the forward is likely to wear his scoring shoes once again.

ITA vs ENG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Luke Shaw, John Stones, Leonardo Bonucci, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa, Jorginho

Striker: Ciro Immobile, Harry Kane

Italy vs England Dream 11 prediction

As per our Italy vs England Dream 11 prediction, England are likely to win the finals.

Disclaimer: The Italy vs England Dream11 team predicted XI is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ITA vs ENG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.