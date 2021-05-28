ITA Vs SMR Dream11: Italy Vs San Marino Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Italy host San Marino in an international friendly in the upcoming match on Friday, May 28 as they begin their preparations for the upcoming Euros 2020. The international friendly is set to be played at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on Saturday, May 29. Let's have a look at the ITA vs SMR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

ITA vs SMR Match Preview

Italy will head into the game following a fantastic run of form which sees the hosts remain unbeaten since September 5. Winning their last six matches on the trot, Italy's last World Cup qualifier match saw them record a 2-0 win over Lithuania. Heading into the game as the 7th ranked team on FIFA standings, the hosts will be aiming to continue on their winning momentum and look to kickstart their Euro 2020 preparations with a win over San Marino.

San Marino on the other hand start the game as the 210th ranked team on FIFA standings. The visitors have been extremely poor in recent times have suffered from three consecutive losses this year. After suffering from a 5-0 thrashing at England, they lost 3-0 to Hungary with a 0-2 defeat coming against Albania in their latest outing. They face a tough opponent and will be looking to sort their defensive issues out, aiming to play their best football and hoping for a win on Friday.

ITA vs SMR Dream11 Prediction

Italy start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over San Marino on Friday.

Prediction - Italy 3-0 San Marino

Prediction - Italy 3-0 San Marino