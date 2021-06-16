ITA Vs SUI Dream11: Italy Vs Switzerland Prediction, Team And Top Picks

2006 World Cup winners Italy will next face Switzerland for their second Euro 2020 game at the Stadio Olympico in Rome, Italy. The game is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM local time on Wednesday, June 16 (12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the ITA vs SUI Dream11 prediction, top picks and our ITA vs SUI Dream11 team for the much-awaited encounter.

ITA vs SUI preview

Italy arrive into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Seno Gunes' Turkey on Friday in their opening game of Euro 2020. An own goal from Juventus centre back Merih Demiral gifted Italy the lead before Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne sealed the win for Roberto Mancini's side. As a result, Italy are currently at the top of the Group A standings with three points and have a healthy goal difference.

On the other hand, Switzerland arrive into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Rob Page's Wales on Saturday. A goal from Borussia Monchengladbach's Breel Embolo for Switzerland was cancelled out by a goal from Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore. Although Switzerland may be slightly disappointed with the draw after taking the lead, they will know that it was a good point earned against a strong Wales side.

ITA vs SUI predicted starting line-ups

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic.

ITA vs SUI top picks

Italy: Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Jorginho

Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Granit Xhaka

ITA vs SUI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini, Nico Elvedi, Leonardo Bonucci

Midfielders: Xherdan Shaqiri (C), Jorginho, Granit Xhaka, Manuel Locatelli

Forwards: Ciro Immobile (VC), Lorenzo Insigne, Breel Embolo

ITA vs SUI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Italy will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ITA vs SUI Dream11 prediction, ITA vs SUI match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ITA vs SUI Dream11 team and ITA vs SUI Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: Italy football, Xherdan Shaqiri/Instagram