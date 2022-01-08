Italian Outfit SSC Napoli Rope In Axel Tuanzebe On Loan Deal From Manchester United

English professional footballer and Axel Tuanzebe has been roped in by Serie A side SSC Napoli on a loan deal from Manchester United for the rest of the season. The United centre-back played 11 games for Aston Villa in the 2021-22 season, after joining the team ahead of the season on a loan deal. Meanwhile, SSC Napoli took to their official Twitter handle on Saturday and welcomed the 24-year-old footballer into their team.

In an official statement on their official website, Napoli confirmed the signing of Tuanzebe from United on a loan deal until June 2022. Tuanzebe came from the United academy and made his first-team debut during the 2016-17 season. He joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2018 and returned to the Old Trafford side for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. He rejoined Aston Villa on loan in 2021 and went on to play 11 games in total.

Aston Villa's youngest defender to play at least nine games

In the process, Tuanzebe became Aston Villa’s youngest defender to play at least nine games in a season. Since making his debut in the 2016-17 season, the footballer has played a total of 28 Premier League matches. He has also represented the England U19, England U20, and England U21 teams. He played his last game for the United in the 2020-21 season in the UEFA Europa League match against Villareal on May 26, 2021.

Napoli sit third in the Serie A 2021-22 standings

Meanwhile, Napoli currently sit third in the Serie A 2021-22 season, having won 12 matches, and losing four, while four other matches have ended in draws after playing 20 matches in total. They drew their last Series A match against Juventus 1-1 on Friday and are set to face Sampdoria in their next fixture on Sunday. Meanwhile, Napoli fans were enthralled on coming to know about Tuanzebe’s inclusion in their team, and they took to Twitter to express their thoughts. Fans hailed Axel as the best center back in Serie A already and asked the team to take care of him. At the same time, fans also congratulated the team and wished good luck to the footballer.

