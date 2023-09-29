Italy defender Bonucci hopes Union Berlin success will lay path for Euro 2024 finale

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci is hoping his “crazy decision” to join Union Berlin pays off at the European Championship next year. The 36-year-old Bonucci, who joined Union from Italian giant Juventus on the last day of the summer transfer window, aims to end his international career on a high when Italy defends its title at Euro 2024.

Germany will host the tournament and Bonucci has arrived in the country a whole season before his potential teammates after choosing to leave Italy’s Serie A for the first time. It wasn’t his first choice. Bonucci initially wanted to see out the remaining year of his contract at Juventus, where he made more than 500 appearances, but coach Massimiliano Allegri told the player he was no longer wanted. Bonucci sent a legal notice to the club after being excluded from preseason training.

Union and Italian club Lazio offered a way out. Bonucci opted for the former — a team that was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in 2019 — despite the difficulties of learning another language and leaving his family in Turin. He said he wants to broaden his perspectives.

“I know this is a crazy decision,” Bonucci told journalists this week. “But I need to put myself out of my comfort zone. I played 20 years in Italy.” Bonucci said he wants become a coach after his playing career, and the move to Germany will help him experience a different lifestyle, style of play, training methods and outlook. Union’s Swiss coach Urs Fischer played a role in Bonucci’s decision to join the Köpenick-based team.

