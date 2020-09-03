Italy Great Gaetano Scirea Passed Away Tragically OTD In 1989 While On A Scouting Trip

On this day, 31 years ago, Italy legend Gaetano Scirea tragically passed away in a car accident while on a scouting trip in Poland. Gaetano Scirea, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders that ever played for Italy, was still only 36 years old at the time of his death. In memory of the Juventus icon, here's a look back at Gaetano Scirea's career, honours and his tragic death that took place on September 3, 1989.

ALSO READ: WWE Superstar Triple H Asks Declan Rice To Snub Chelsea And Stay With West Ham

Remembering Gaetano Scirea: Gaetano Scirea club career with Atalanta and Juventus

Gaetano Scirea began his youth career at Atalanta and made his first senior appearance for La Dea in 1972. Scirea spent two years as a professional with the Bergamo club before joining Juventus in the summer of 1974. With Juventus, Scirea won every UEFA club and domestic competition during his seven-year sojourn. Along with winning seven Serie A titles, Scirea guided the Old Lady to two Italian Cups, a UEFA Cup, a Cup Winners' Cup, a European Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, and an Intercontinental Cup. In total, Scirea made 550 appearances for the Bianconeri and chipped in with 32 goals. Scirea retired from club football in 1988 and took up a job as a scout at Juventus.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale Reveals Real Madrid Blocked His Transfer Multiple Times With Future Uncertain

Gaetano Scirea career with Italy national team

Scirea made his debut for Italy back on December 30, 1975, against Greece and immediately established himself as a regular in the heart of the Azzurri defence. Scirea represented Italy in three World Cups and helped his nation to success in the competition in 1982. In total, Scirea made 72 appearances for Italy, scoring two goals for his national side. Scirea retired from international football soon after the 1986 World Cup following Italy's defeat against France in the second round of the tournament. Throughout his career with Italy and Juventus, Scirea was never sent off in a game.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale Reveals Interest In Premier League Return To End Real Madrid Nightmare

Gaetano Scirea death: Gaetano Scirea cause of death

In the summer of 1989, Scirea was in Poland, working as an observer to watch Gornik Zabrze, Juve's scheduled opponents in the UEFA Cup later that year. After returning from watching one of their games on a Sunday, (September 3, 1989,) a car carrying Scirea collided head-on with a truck near Babsk. The car carrying Scirea had gasoline in the trunk, which exploded upon the impact of the crash and killed Scirea as well as two other passengers in the vehicle on the spot.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi May Be Allowed To Leave Barcelona For €100m As Settlement Seems Possible

Image Credits - Juventus Twitter