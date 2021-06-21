Italy Haven't Lost Any Competitive Game That They Scored In Since June 2013

Italy continued their perfect run at Euro 2020 with a 1-0 win against 10-man Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Matteo Pessina scored the only goal of the game to ensure that Roberto Mancini's side finished at the top of Group A with nine points from their three games. However, the narrow win for Italy also extended their stellar unbeaten record as they've not lost a competitive game in which they've scored in since the past eight years. Here is Italy record and the Euro 2020 Round of 16 schedule -

Italy vs Wales report: Roberto Mancini's side top Euro 2020 Group A with 100 percent record

The eight changes made by Roberto Mancini looked to have done little to halt Italy's momentum as the hosts went close to breaking the deadlock through Andrea Belotti and Federico Chiesa. Eventually, Pessina's goal came from a free kick conceded by Joe Allen on the far right edge of the penalty box on 39 minutes. Marco Verratti, who won the free kick, delivered a cross into the box and Pessina guided it into the goal.

Wales defender Ethan Ampadu was sent off with a questionable straight red card for stepping on Federico Bernardeschi 10 minutes into the second half. Italy then had plenty of chances to add to the score but weren't clinical enough as the game ended 1-0. Italy began the Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Turkey before beating Switzerland by the same scoreline. They finished Group A at the first place with nine points from three games and didn't concede a single goal along the way.

Italy national football team stats: Azzurri's stunning unbeaten run since June 2013

According to OptaJoe Italy haven't lost a competitive match that they scored in since June 2013. Their last defeat while scoring a goal was against Brazil in the group stages of the Confederations Cup. Since then, they have won 39 and drawn 12 times while scoring.

2013 - Italy haven't lost a competitive match that they scored in since June 2013 against Brazil in the Confederations Cup, winning 39 and drawing 12 times from such matches since then. Unbreakable. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/HZfHdDAMN1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2021

The victory against Wales also marked Italy’s 11th straight win. Meanwhile, Wales qualified for the Euro 2020 last 16 as runners-up of Group A.

Roberto Mancini Italy record: Euro 2020 round of 16 schedule

Roberto Mancini's Italy have now gone 30 games without defeat, equalling a record that has stood for 82 years and could set a new national record if they win their first knockout tie of the competition. Vittorio Pozzo was the coach as Italy went four years without defeat between October 1935 and July 1939. In that time, the Azzurri won their second consecutive World Cup and won the gold medal in the Olympics in 1936.

The Euro 2020 round of 16 games will begin from next Saturday onwards.

