Italy Midfielder Manuel Locatelli Could Move To Juventus After Euros As Talks Begin

Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been one of the brightest shining stars in the ongoing year-long delayed summer tournament. He has been sensational for the Azzurri, having scored an impressive brace in their 3-0 win against Switzerland in the Group A clash. Citing his breakthrough performances this summer, Manuel Locatelli transfer news has seen him being linked with a move to Juventus in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Juventus transfer news: Turin outfit looking for Italian star?

According to various reports, Locatelli has been catching the eye of some of the biggest clubs in Europe with the teams eyeing a transfer for the 23-year-old midfielder. The Sassuolo star has produced solid displays in the centre of midfield with many clubs expected to be preparing for a bidding war in order to acquire the Italian International's services. It is being reported that Serie A giants Juventus are the first team to make any approach for Locatelli and are planning a transfer.

Juventus have been rumoured to express a heavy interest in Manuel Locatelli's transfer and are said to be keen on getting the deal sorted out as soon as possible while worrying about how Sassuolo could continue increasing their transfer fee as the midfielder continues to perform at such a high level for the Italy national team at the Euro 2020.

They are expected to prepare a bid for the midfielder with the Turin outfit expected to put an offer of €30m alongside centre-back Radu Dragusin as Locatelli's price to Sassuolo. It could lead the transfer value to be in the €40m bracket which has been Sassuolo's preferred amount for Locatelli.

The Turin outfit will be eager to get the deal done with Sassuolo for their captain and try to convince the player to join them in the summer before their kickstart their new season. The Euro 2020 sensation could head to Turin with Manuel Locatelli likely to approve the transfer and join the Serie A giants with Romanian defender heading in the opposite direction.

The arrival of the Sassuolo captain at Juventus will also result in the Serie A giants letting go of Aaron Ramsey who wishes to seek a future away from the Allianz Stadium. The former AC Milan star is expected to be Massimiliano Allegri's first signing for Juventus with the Italian tactician looking to get the deal done before the new season.

The Old Lady had a terrible outing last season barely managing to finish in the top four and get a spot for Champions League football next season. Following the sacking of Andrea Pirlo, Massimiliano Allegri is set to take charge at Juventus with the Italian tactician eager to make a statement in the transfer market by signing up Locatelli as Juventus look to reshape the team this summer.

