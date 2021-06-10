Italy Suffer Injury Blow A Day Before Euro 2020 Opener As Lorenzo Pellegrini Pulls Out

Italy's football team suffered from yet another health scare after the Italian Football Federation confirmed the injury to Lorenzo Pellegrini on Thursday. The Lorenzo Pellegrini injury news could not have come at a worse possible time for Italy with Roberto Mancini's men set to square off against Turkey in the Group A clash of the Euro 2020 campaign on Friday.

Following Lorenzo Pellegrini injury news, the Italian national football team has decided to request a change in personnel in their previously submitted 26-man squad ahead of their first match against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico. They have requested UEFA to allow them the opportunity to rope in Gaetano Castrovilli and have the Fiorentina man replace Pellegrini with the Roma midfielder set to miss out on the European Championship after suffering from a muscular problem ahead of their tournament opener.

Italy team news

Head coach Roberto Mancini is set to feature in the Euro 2020 tournament opener with a depleted squad to choose from. Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi suffered from a thigh muscle injury on the last matchday of Serie A. It has led to Italy calling up Matteo Pessina as a replacement for Sensi but the Atalanta midfielder remains a major doubt for the opener against Turkey. Mancini will also be sweating over the fitness of Marco Verratti with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder still recovering from a knee ligament injury he suffered in May. Despite returning to first-team training, the 28-year-old midfielder is not expected to be fit for the match against Turkey. He could also miss out on Italy's second league clash against Switzerland which is scheduled to be played on June 16.

Where to watch Turkey vs Italy in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on SONY TEN 2/HD, Sony Six/HD, SONY TEN 4/HD. The Turkey vs Italy live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Turkey vs Italy Prediction

Despite suffering from injury problems, the Italian national team consists of a great squad and quality players that can single-handedly affect the result of the match. They will be relying on the likes of Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne to shine against Turkey and make a statement in the opening game of Euro 2020. Given the current form of both teams, we expect Italy to start the match as favourites and expect them to register a comfortable win over their opponents at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Turkey 0-2 Italy