Italy Vs Austria Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Italy will square off against Austria on Saturday, June 26, in the last 16 of Euro 2020. The game at Wembley is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM local time (Sunday, June 27 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Italy vs Austria team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Italy vs Austria: Euro 2020 round of 16 game preview

Having emerged as one of the favourites to win the tournament, Italy will be high on confidence heading into the knockout rounds. The Azzurri beat Turkey 3-0 in their opening game of the tournament in Group A and followed that up with another convincing win over Switzerland with the same scoreline. Roberto Mancini's side then beat Wales in their final group game to top Group A with nine points. Italy are yet to concede a goal in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Austria made history at Euro 2020 by reaching the knockout rounds of the tournament for the first time. Franco Foda's side began the campaign with a 3-1 victory over North Macedonia before suffering a 2-0 loss against the Dutch in Group C. In their final group game, Austria secured a narrow 1-0 win over Ukraine to seal second place in the group. Austria now have a tough task ahead of them in the form of Roberto Mancini's Italy.

Italy vs Austria team news, injuries and suspensions

For Italy, captain Giorgio Chiellini trained separately from the rest of the squad but is unlikely to return to the fold against Austria. Alessandro Florenzi could only undertake individual gym work and is also a doubt for the game on Saturday. Hence, either Giovanni Di Lorenzo or Atalanta's Rafael Toloi will start on the right side of a back four, with either Alessandro Bastoni or Francesco Acerbi joining Leonardo Bonucci in the centre. Ciro Immobile, Domenico Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne are expected to start in attack.

Italy vs Austria prediction

Italy are clear favourites heading into this game but Austria will be looking to exploit Azzurri's defensive injury crisis. Nevertheless, our Italy vs Austria prediction is a 2-1 win for Italy.

How to watch Italy vs Austria on TV? Italy vs Austria live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Ten 3/HD. The Italy vs Austria live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Jorginho, David Alaba Instagram