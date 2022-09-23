Italy Vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match?

After suffering a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Germany in June, the Italian football team is all set to take on England in their fifth match of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2022 tournament. After four games each, Italy is currently in third place with five points, two points behind leaders Hungary. On the other hand, England is currently in last place with just two points.

With just two matches remaining in the group stage, both teams are in urgent need of a victory if they are to avoid being relegated to the lower group. Hence, with both sides expected to fight hard for the win, this clash promises to be an exciting and nail-biting one. Ahead of the game, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Italy vs England live streaming details.

What time will Italy vs England begin?

The Italy vs England UEFA Nations League clash will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday, September 24.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Italy vs England live streaming details in India

As for the Italy vs England live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch Italy vs England live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Italy vs England match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the live streaming of the clash, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Friday, September 23.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream of the Italy vs England game, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Friday, September 23.