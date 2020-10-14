Italy Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Live

Italy take on the Netherlands in a mouth-watering clash in the latest round of UEFA Nations League fixtures. Italy vs Netherlands live stream will begin on Wednesday (Thursday, October 15 at 12:15 AM IST). The UEFA Nations League fixture will take place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Italy. Here is Italy vs Netherlands prediction, Italy vs Netherlands team news and UEFA Nations League live stream information.

Italy vs Netherlands live stream preview

The two European heavyweights come into the game on the back of goalless draws and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Italy currently find themselves at the top of the group, having taken five points from three games. Roberto Mancini’s men are yet to taste defeat in this year’s edition of the competition and played out a 0-0 draw against Poland last time out.

The Netherlands on the other hand have racked up four points from three games and will be looking for a win against Italy that will take them to the top of the group. Frank de Boer’s side played out a 0-0 draw of their own against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last game. The Netherlands will also be looking to get the better of Italy this time, with the hosts winning the last game between the two sides 1-0.

Italy vs Netherlands team news: Players to watch out

Italy: After being left on the bench last time out, in-form star Ciro Immobile will be expected to start against the Netherlands. The Italian has already scored one goal in three club appearances this season.

Netherlands: After missing the last game due to suspension, Memphis Depay will be expected to lead the line for his side. The 26-year-old has scored 19 goals in 53 appearances for the Netherlands.

Italy vs Netherlands team news: Probable playing 11

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, El Shaarawy

Netherlands: Cillessen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind; De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, Depay, Promes

UEFA Nations League live: How to watch Italy vs Netherlands live in India?

Indian viewers will be able to watch Italy vs Netherlands game on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Italy vs Netherlands live stream will also be available on SonyLIV. For viewers who want to catch Italy vs Netherlands live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Italy vs Netherlands prediction

According to our Italy vs Netherlands prediction, Italy are the favourites to win the game, with side unbeaten in their last six meetings against the Dutch side.

Image Credits: OnsOranje Instagram, Azzurri Instagram