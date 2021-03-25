Italy Vs Northern Ireland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, WC European Qualifier Live

Italy will get their qualification for Qatar 2022 underway on Thursday, March 25, when they host Northern Ireland at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. The Matchday 1 World Cup European qualifier between the two teams from Group C is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Friday, March 26 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Italy vs Northern Ireland team news, Italy vs Northern Ireland prediction, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Italy vs Northern Ireland preview

Italy will be brimming with confidence heading into their first World Cup qualifying game on Thursday. The Azzurri finished their Nations League group campaign at the summit of League A Group 1, by staying undefeated and winning three of their six league games. Roberto Mancini's side are now in the hat to win the tournament, with the semi-finals of the competition set to be held later in October this year.

Mancini has won 15 of his 24 games in charge of Italy, with the Azzurri scoring 54 goals and conceding just 14 under his management. Although Italy haven't played a game in the past five months, they will be hoping to begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will be looking to bounce back from their playoff heartbreak in qualification for the Euros. Ian Baraclough's side are ranked 45th in the FIFA rankings and have failed to win any of their last 10 games.

Italy vs Northern Ireland team news, injuries and suspensions

The Italy vs Northern Ireland prediction could well be predicted by the injuried both the teams might have to deal with. For Italy, Jorginho is ruled out of the game due to injury. Even Nicolo Barella hasn't joined the squad due to COVID-19 related reasons. However, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne are the favourites to start at the front..

For Northern Ireland, Jamal Lewis is a doubt following a groin injury. Striker Conor Washington has also been ruled out. Leicester City centre-back Jonny Evans is expected to start at centre-back for the visitors.

Italy vs Northern Ireland prediction

Even with several key players missing due to injury, Italy are the favourites to win this game. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

World Cup European qualifiers live stream: How to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland live?

The World Cup European Qualifiers live stream will be available in India. The Italy vs Northern Ireland live stream will be available on the SonyLIV App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, the Italy vs Northern Ireland live stream will be available on ESPN+.

