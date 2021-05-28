Italy Vs San Marino Live Stream, Prediction And Team News As Azzurri Prepare For Euro 2020

Dark horses Italy will take on minnows San Marino in an international friendly as part of their preparations for the upcoming European Championships. The game will be played at the Sardegna Arena, Cagliari and will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday, May 29. Here's a look at how to watch Italy vs San Marino live stream, team news and our Italy vs San Marino prediction for the same.

Italy vs San Marino prediction and preview

Roberto Mancini has named a provisional 33-man squad for the upcoming European Championships, and the preparations will kick off with an international friendly against San Marino. The game will be a key part in assessing the final 26 for the mega tournament, as players will on a short vacation before the camp returns on June 6.

Italy have hit the rebuild button following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and Mancini led Italy to qualification for both the Euros and the semi-final stage of the Nations League and has also claimed three wins from as many Qatar 2022 qualifiers so far. The Azzuri have won 18 of their 27 games under the former Manchester City boss, and have been named as one of the challengers for the crown.

San Marino remain ranked as the worst national team in the world, placed 210th and last, even after drawing their final two Nations League games last year, against both Gibraltar and Liechtenstein. The microstate has a tiny pool of players to pick from and have been the whipping boys of Europe. Their outing against Italy will be their third against the Azzurri, having lost the previous two meetings, with Italy boasting of a 12-0 aggregate after both games. San Marino are likely to get yet another thrashing and Italy should comfortably clinch the game.

Italy vs San Marino team news

Roberto Mancini is likely to use this match as an opportunity to give the fringe players a run-in, so Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli and Sassuolo's Giacomo Raspadori could feature on Friday night. Stefano Sensi has been included despite an abductor injury last week, while Jorginho and Emerson will remain unavailable due to their involvement in the Champions League final.

San Marino meanwhile have taken the opportunity to call up several fresh faces, with some of their Under-21 squad now being promoted to the senior side. Matteo Vitaioli is expected to lead the line, and is one of the only three players in the squad to have scored an international goal. Cesena duo of goalkeeper Elia Benedettini and forward Nicola Nanni will also be available bringing in Serie C level experience.

Italy vs San Marino team news: Predicted XIs

Italy: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Biraghi; Cristante, Locatelli, Castrovilli; Berardi, Belotti, Grifo

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Biraghi; Cristante, Locatelli, Castrovilli; Berardi, Belotti, Grifo San Marino: Benedettini; Palazzi, Brolli, Fabbri, Gandoni, Rossi; E. Golinucci, Tomassini, A. Golinucci; Vitaioli, Nanni

Italy vs San Marino channel: How to watch Italy vs San Marino live stream?

The match between Italy vs San Marino, to be played on Friday on TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, TUDN App in the United States. In India, the game will be not be telecasted. One can however keep tabs on the scores and in-match highlights on the social media handles of both teams. The game kicks off at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday, May 29.

(Image Courtesy: Azzuri Twitter)