Italy Vs Spain Clash On July 7 Semis At Wembley Stadium, Euro 2020

It's Italy vs Spain at the Euro Cup 2020 Semi finals, on Wednesday and Wembley is supposed to come alive in what is expected to be a cracker of a game when these European football giants clash. This is the countries' seventh meeting in the Euros, with Spain's only win back in the 2012 final, which they won 4-0. However, Italy dominated Spain in the Round of 16 at Euro 2016. Spain is eyeing for a third European title in four events, while Italy has surprisingly only won it once, all the way back in 1968. The game is at Wembley, the same venue as Wednesday's match between England and Denmark and Sunday's final.

What does Jose Mourinho have to say?

Jose Mourinho has been doubtful regarding the success of the Spanish team and doesn't expect it to surpass Italy in the semi-finals and cited the reason for the exit of Spinazzola. He added that the defender has had a wonderful season and was playing incredibly well but now that he is injured, he would not be available for at least 6 months. This is not only a matter of concern for the Spanish team but also for Roma where Mourinho just joined as a manager.

When speaking to a news agency, he quoted, "I don't think the Spanish team is as strong as Italy's team, but they have talent and a certain way of play that, when the game goes in the direction they want, they are also capable of hurting opponents."

All you need to know about the upcoming Euro Cup Semi Final.

The Euro Cup, 2020 Semi Finals are to be held on 6 July at 12:30 am (IST) at the Wembley Stadium, London. Italy, who are unbeaten in almost three years has arguably been the most impressive team in Euro 2020 so far. They won all three group games before beating Austria in extra time and then Belgium, the number one ranked team in the world, 2-1 in the quarter-finals.



But they will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who has been one of the best players in the tournament, after he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon against Belgium. The 28-year-old Roma player has had surgery and is set to be sidelined for around six months.

Spain has been less impressive - winning just one of their five games in 90 minutes.

A 5-0 win over Slovakia in the final group game took them through after two draws. They beat Croatia 5-3 in extra time in the last 16 - having led 3-1 with 10 minutes to go - and then beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals.



Unlike some other teams at Euro 2020, both managers have enjoyed great success as bosses in club football.

Spain's Enrique won the treble with Barcelona - and another La Liga title. Italy's Mancini won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan and the Premier League with Manchester City, as well as six cups in Italy, England and Turkey.

Image Credits - AP