Italy Vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming: How To Watch FIFA WC Qualifiers In India, UK And US?

Since the top football European leagues are currently on an international break, fans across the world are excited to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. One of the most awaited matches of the week is between Euro 2020 champions Italy and Switzerland on Friday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:15 AM IST on November 13, from the Stadio Olimpico.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers live in India, the UK and the US, and the Italy vs Switzerland live streaming details.

Italy vs Switzerland live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifier matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which have the official rights to broadcast the games. The matches will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1, 2 and 3, and Sony Six SD/HD. As for the Italy football team vs Switzerland football team live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and Jio TV. Fans will require to purchase a premium subscription of SonyLIV for the same. Meanwhile, the live updates of the ITA vs SUI game can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.

How to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers can tune in to ITV or the Sky Sports Network. The Italy World Cup qualifier can be seen on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. As for the Italy football team vs Switzerland football team live stream, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will commence live at 8:45 PM BST on November 12.

Italy vs Switzerland live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch European World Cup qualifiers live on the ESPN and TUDN Network. The Italy World Cup qualifier match will be telecast live on TUDN USA and ESPN2. Meanwhile, the Italy vs Switzerland live stream can be watched using the TUDN app. The match will commence live at 2.45 PM ET on November 12.

Italy vs Switzerland team news

Italy predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Emerson, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Renato Steffen, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Mario Gavranovic