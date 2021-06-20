Italy Vs Wales Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream

Italy will take on high-flying Wales on the final Matchday 3 of Group A in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and will kick off at 9:30 PM on Sunday, June 20. Here's a look at how to watch Italy vs Wales on TV, Italy vs Wales H2H record, team news and our Italy vs Wales prediction for the same.

Italy vs Wales prediction and preview

Italy became the first team to book their berth in the UEFA Euro 2020 knockout stages after they clinched back to back wins in the group stages. Roberto Mancini's side brushed aside Turkey in their opener before securing a similar result against Switzerland. The form of Ciro Immobile and Manuel Locatelli will be heartening for the Azzurri fans who will look to end their Euro drought, which stretches back to 1968. The manner of Italy's performances have seen them being touted as one of the contenders for the title but Mancini's XI will have to prove their mettle against Wales, who will be their toughest matchup so far.

Wales had made it to the semi-finals in Euro 2016 and are set to make it to the knockouts after going unbeaten in the first two rounds of the tournament. Rob Page's side settled for a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opener before clinching a convincing 2-0 win over Turkey in Matchday 2. Wales are yet to hit their peak with Gareth Bale yet to get up and running, but the Real Madrid star showed what he is capable of setting up both the goals against Turkey. With qualification almost certain, Wales will not fret too much over the result in a game which Italy will enter as favourites.

Italy vs Wales H2H record

Italy have a very dominant record over Wales ahead of their meeting in UEFA Euro 2020. The Azzurri have won seven of their nine games against Wales, with the Dragons registering two wins. Their last meeting took place in 2003 during the 2004 Euro qualifying tournament. Wales had registered a 2-1 win in the first round before Italy registered a 4-0 win with Filippo Inzaghi hitting a hat-trick

Italy vs Wales team news

Rob Page is expected to make changes to the line-up with the likes of Kieffer Moore and Gareth Bale in line for some rest. Harry Wilson, Neco Williams and Chris Gunter could all return to XI, with Wales may be opting for a back five. As for Italy, key players will be afforded rest with qualification secured and the likes of Andrea Belotti and Federico Chiesa should come into the XI. Francisco Acerbi is also likely to return with Giorgio Chiellini nursing an injury.

Italy vs Wales team news: Predicted XI

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Verratti, Cristante, Barella; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Chiesa

Italy vs Wales live stream: How to watch Italy vs Wales on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Italy vs Wales live broadcast in India will be available from 9:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Italy vs Wales live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

