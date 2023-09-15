'It's A Gold Mine': Wenger On FIFA And AIFF's Merger To Set Central Academy In India

Arsene Wenger is one of the greatest football managers of all time. He is known for his long stint at the Premier League club, Arsenal. He left Arsenal in 2018 and, after one year, was appointed as FIFA’s Director of Development. He aims to grow football all around the globe with his experience and expertise.

Arsene Wenger makes a huge statement about Indian Football

Arsene Wenger, the former manager of Arsenal, who is presently in charge of FIFA's global football development, voiced his belief that India will excel in football. Wenger, who revolutionised Arsenal's playing style while in charge from 1996 to 2018, is renowned for his demure personality. Wenger won three Premier League championships and seven FA Cup championships during his tenure with the London-based club.

Wenger ended his coaching career at the Emirates in 2018 after becoming the most successful manager in Arsenal's history. He has maintained his present role at FIFA since 2019. Wenger spoke extensively about India's immense potential and the untapped talent inside its enormous population in a video that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) posted online. He said:

I would say that football is the most popular sport in the world and it looks logical that one of the biggest countries in the world has access to football development, The number is an advantage, but the organisation's task gets tougher. 1.4 billion people, I'd say it's a gold mine, but a gold mine, which, at the moment, we have not analysed or identified well, That's why we need people inside the country who know where the talent is. This is why the cooperation between FIFA and the AIFF will be absolutely vital, with a strong desire,

Wenger plans to visit India next month

I'm happy to go and see how the work is taking place, and I've planned to go to India at the end of October, or somewhere around that,

Wenger will look to visit India soon in order to take action with the AIFF to create a proper structure for development in Indian football. The interest in and love for football have been growing immensely and rapidly, and FIFA-AIFF could help the country grow in the sport and compete at the global level.