It's choosing a side and trying to get a hand to the ball: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

India's premier shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu went for the tried and tested formula of defending penalty kicks -- predict a side and dive, leaving the outcome to chance -- as his first save shaped the home side's win over Lebanon in the SAFF Championships semifinal here.

India prevailed over Lebanon 4-2 in the penalty shootout after 120 minutes of goal-less play on Saturday night to seal a summit clash against Kuwait, to be played on Tuesday.

After captain Sunil Chhetri scored from the spot, Sandhu saved the first kick from Lebabnon as he dived to his left and blocked the low shot from Hassan Maatouk with his hand.

Anwar Ali, Mahesh Singh and Udanta Singh found the back of the net in the next three shots for India. Lebanon's second and third penalty takers were also able to find the target. But with India leading 4-2, Khalil Bader shot over the crossbar to hand the home side a place in final.

"As a goalkeeper, all I want to do is make the penalty-taker's job tough. I try to stay big until the last moment, choose a side and get a hand to the ball," Sandhu said.

"You can't save every penalty. But you try to know what the taker is thinking. Someone will try to trick you, someone will come with a pre-decided shot. The experience and physicality help. If I'm five-foot-four, I wouldn't have saved that penalty, for sure." Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli, who manned the India dug-out as Igor Stimac is serving a two match ban after receiving a red card in the group match against Kuwait, said Sandhu's save gave confidence to his team-mates.

"His save gave a lot of confidence to our players, who came to take the next penalties," he said.

Gawli also said the players decided among themselves who would take the penalties.

"It is players' decision (to step up for penalties). They have freedom. Whoever has the confidence goes up to take the penalties." The 19,640-strong crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium cheering the Indian team was not a new experience for Sandhu as the venue is his home ground at the Indian Super League as a Bengaluru FC player.

"Playing at the Kanteerava, my Bengaluru FC home ground, in national team colours is always special. I'm really proud of the grit, determination and fight the boys have shown," he said.

"We're lucky to have such good penalty-takers in our team, which helps during training." The 22-year-old Anwar Ali's mistake -- own goal -- had cost India dear in the 1-1 draw against Kuwait four days ago, but the defender was cool as a cucumber on Saturday as he sent the Lebanon goalkeeper the wrong way to score from the home side's second penalty kick.

"Anwar is a brilliant talent, a top-class defender and a future star of the national team. He is very intelligent, agile, good with both feet, and his confidence level is very high," said Gawli, who is also a forer India defender.

Lebanon were stronger off the blocks, almost taking India by surprise with their lightning-quick start, but the hosts gradually took control after weathering the initial storm.

"We were sloppy in the first 15 minutes, but after that, we dominated the entire match. Our intensity was the same until the 120th minute. The credit goes to the boys as they played very well. We could've scored three or four goals with the chances we had," said the assistant coach.

"They (Lebanon) read us very well during the early stages of the game. They came with a good plan, were very quick and utilised the wings well. But our boys controlled the game after that and slowly gained confidence," he added.

India have played eight matches in the last 22 days, including four in the humid Bhubaneswar weather. Despite the tight schedule, there have been almost no fitness issues in the squad.

"A lengthy camp is always helpful. We've been together for more than 50 days. Our strength and conditioning coach Luka (Radman) has done a wonderful job maintaining the players' fitness. We had no cramps and injuries in 120 minutes, and are all set for the final," said Gawli.