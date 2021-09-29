'It's Impossible To Control Leo': Pep Guardiola After Messi Scores First Goal For PSG

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has finally scored his maiden goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the club's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday. With the goal, Messi has ended his three-game drought as he had not scored for his new club, PSG, since joining the side last month. The goal was Messi's 673rd in his club career and his first for PSG. Messi scored the second goal of the game when he struck one to the top-right corner of the post, which Manchester City keeper Ederson Moraes failed to stop.

JUST LISTEN TO THE ROAR THAT COULD BE HEARD ALL OVER PARIS



Notice how Messi instantly points to Mbappé who provided the brilliant assist 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aa5n6FAtaq — mx (@MessiMX30i) September 28, 2021

The goal came in the 74th minute of the game after Messi received the ball near the halfway line of the pitch and dribbled it past Man City players with the help of French striker Kylian Mbappe. Messi struck a return pass from Mbappe after infiltrating the opposition's defence, which went straight to the top-right corner, giving Ederson zero chance to save. The goal secured three points for PSG, shooting the side up to the first position on the UEFA Champions League Group A points table.

'We knew it's impossible to control Leo'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that stopping Messi for 90 minutes was always going to be impossible. "We dealt with PSG first of all, but we know it's impossible to control Leo for 90 minutes," Guardiola said. Man City had not lost a Champions League group stage match since 2018, however, when the side met PSG on Wednesday, their 18-match unbeaten streak was ended, courtesy of Messi.

Messi's first PSG goal has come after playing for a whopping 264 minutes for the side, which amounts to nearly four hours of game time. Messi, while speaking to a local news channel after the game, said he was getting "desperate" to score his first goal for PSG. Messi said the more PSG strikers play together, the better their relationship will get moving forward. Messi said that he's started to settle down into the team.

Meanwhile, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted after seeing Messi score his first goal for PSG. Pochettino said after the match that usually he doesn't celebrate goals but last night he did after Messi scored for his side. Pochettino said that he has spent years watching Messi score goals from the opponent's side but he felt "great" to see him do it for his side this time around.

