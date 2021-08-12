'It’s Madness’: Messi Appreciates Opportunity To Play With Neymar And Mbappé At PSG

Barcelona has been left with a huge void to fill following football maestro Lionel Messi's departure from the club. The Argentina megastar made a tearful exit from Camp Nou after spending 21 years at the club.

After his exit from Barcelona, Messi's next destination will be the French Capital of Paris where he is set to represent Paris Saint Germain for the next two years. The ex-Barcelona forward will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses from his two-year contract with PSG having an option to extend until June 2024. With this, Messi will be reunited with former Barca teammate Neymar Jr. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe, as well as new arrivals Gini Wijnaldum, Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, and Sergio Ramos, will make Paris Saint Germain a formidable team to beat.

Meanwhile, PSG's newest recruit Lionel Messi has said that he is indeed looking forward to playing with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Messi press conference PSG

“This is madness. To be able to play with Mbappe and Neymar. Now I want to start training as soon as possible and return to the field. I think I will enjoy this incredible experience. However, I do not know when I will be able to play", said Lionel Messi during the press conference on Monday as he announced his arrival to the French club.

Lionel Messi reaches Paris

On his arrival to the French capital, Paris, Lionel Messi who wears the Number 10 jersey was handed the Number 30 jersey by his new club. It is the same number that Messi wore when he began his professional career at Barcelona. At PSG, the Number 30 jersey was previously worn by ex-Arsenal star David Luiz.

The signing of six-time Ballon d'Or will add more strength to the PSG attack that already comprises Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe as they chase Champions League glory. The closest PSG ever came to lifting the Champions League cup was in the 2019-20 season when French footballer Kingsley Coman's scored for his club Bayern Munich to steal away the Champions League title from PSG at the finals.

On paper, the PSG squad looks intimidating having added the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, and Sergio Ramos to the lineup. However, it remains to be seen whether the players will be able to play as a team and help the club to Champions League glory, which they have been chasing for some years.

Messi's first match for PSG

PSG's latest recruit Messi admitted that he was unsure when he will be fit enough to make his debut after a long and hectic summer.

"Actually, I don’t know. I was on holiday. I spoke to the technical staff yesterday. So, maybe I need a pre-season myself. I am going to begin to train and work. I hope I can play as soon as I can. I really want to, but I can’t. That’s the answer, exactly to your question. When I feel I am ok, I will be ready and willing to play", he said.