ITT Vs HLL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Professional League Preview

Al Ittihad will face Al Hilal in their upcoming Saudi Professional League clash on Friday. The Saudi Arabia domestic league fixture is set to be played at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on April 9 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:20 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ITT vs HLL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

ITT vs HLL live: ITT vs HLL Dream11 match preview

Al Ittihad walk into the match following a string of poor performance as the hosts are winless in their last two games. Despite having a fantastic season so far, they have faulted in recent times having played out a 1-1 draw against Al-Raed in their latest outing. Heading into this match as the third-ranked team on the Saudi Professional League table, the hosts have collected 11 wins from 24 games so far while playing out nine draws and losing four matches this season. With 42 points against their name, Al Ittihad trail league leaders and their upcoming night opponents Al Hilal by just six points and will look at this match as an opportunity to bridge the gap and bring it down to three by walking away with a win on Friday.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, will head into the match following a fantastic run of results which sees them register four consecutive wins on the trot. Starting this match after recording a narrow 1-0 win over Al Qadasiya in their last match, the visitors have now scored 12 goals in their last five matches while conceding only six. Currently on the top of the table, Al Hilal have 14 wins from 24 games while accumulating 48 points in the ongoing season. They will be hoping to extend their six-point lead and walk away with three points against Al Ittihad on Friday.

ITT vs HLL Dream11 Team: ITT vs HLL playing 11

Goalkeeper – A. Al-Mayuf

Defenders – S. Abdulhamid, Y. Al-Shahrani, A Hegazi, J. Hyun-Soo

Midfielders –Romarinho, L. Vietto, F Al-Muwallad, M. Kanno

Strikers – A. Prijovic, B. Gomis

ITT vs HLL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- B. Gomis

Vice-Captain - A. Prijovic

ITT vs HLL Match Prediction

Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are expected to cancel each other out during the course of the match as we precise a stalemate mate draw as the result of this game.

Prediction- Al Ittihad 1-1 Al Hilal

Note: The above ITT vs HLL Dream11 prediction, ITT vs HLL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ITT vs HLL Dream11 Team and ITT vs HLL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.