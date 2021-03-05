ITT Vs WAH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Professional League Preview

Al-Ittihad square off against Al-Wehda on matchday 22 of the ongoing Saudi Professional League on Friday. The match is set to be played on March 5 at the King Abdullah Sports City with the kickoff scheduled for 11:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ITT vs WAH Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this fixture.

ITT vs WAH live: ITT vs WAH Dream11 match preview

Al-Ittihad will start the game following a string of impressive performances as they have only suffered one loss in their last five matches. Currently slotted third on the league table, the hosts have recorded nine wins, played out eight draws, and suffered from four losses in the league so far. With 35 points against their name, they walk into the match brimming with confidence after registering a massive 1-4 win over Al-Qadasiya and will be hoping to carry on the winning momentum to their Friday night encounter.

Al-Wehda on the other hand are slotted 11th in the Saudi Professional league standings this season. With 27 points to their name, the visitors have managed to pocket eight wins, three draws, and have lost ten games so far. They will head into the game following two defeats against Al-Taawoun and Al-Batin respectively. Vuk Rasovic's men will be aiming to right their wrongs and bounce back to winning ways but face an uphill task against an in-form Al-Ittihad.

ITT vs WAH Playing 11

Al Ittihad- Marcelo Grohe, Abdulmohsen Fallata, Hamad Almansour, Ahmed Hegazy, Saud Abdulhamid, Romario da Silva, Fahad Al Muwallad, Abdulaziz Al Bishi, Awad Al Nashri, Abdulrahman Alobud, Aleksandar Prijovic

Al Wehda- Abdullah Al Oaisher, Hamad Sulaiman Al Jayzani, Pedro Henriques, Hazazi Yahya, Abdullah Al Hafith, Waleed Rashid Bakhshween, Luisinho, Dimitri Petratos, Ahmed Abdo Jaber, Ala Al Hejji, Youssoufou Niakate

ITT vs WAH Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marcelo Grohe

Defenders- Pedro Henriques, Hamad Almansour Abdullah Al Hafith, Saud Abdulhamid

Midfielders- Dimitri Petratos, Fahad Al Muwallad, Ala Al Hejji, Abdulaziz Al Bishi

Strikers- Aleksandar Prijovic, Youssoufou Niakate

ITT vs WAH Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Aleksandar Prijovic or Dimitri Petratos

Vice-Captain- Youssoufou Niakate or Fahad Al Muwallad

ITT vs WAH Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Al-Ittihad to way away with the win and pocket three points at the end of the game.

Prediction- Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Wehda

Note: The above ITT vs WAH Dream11 prediction, ITT vs WAH Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ITT vs WAH Dream11 Team and ITT vs WAH Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.