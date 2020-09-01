Ivan Rakitic Returns To Sevilla After 6-long Years At Barcelona, Signs Contract Till 2024

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic returned to Sevilla on Tuesday after completing six-long years at Barcelona. Sevilla reached a deal for the 32-year-old with Barcelona for an initial fee of 1.5 million pounds. Rakitic will remain with the Julen Lopetegui-led side till 2024.

The final transfer could end up costing Sevilla a total of around €10.5m (£9m/$12m) including variables, with Rakitic committing to a four-year contract with the club.

"FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future. This Wednesday, September 2, starting at 11.00am CEST, the farewell ceremony and subsequent telematic press conference of the player will take place," Barcelona said in a statement.

Rakitic at Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 after helping Sevilla win the Europa League. Soon after joining Barcelona, Rakitic became a regular in the side and went on to become the fourth non-Spanish player with most appearances for the side. The midfielder made 310 appearances for the Spanish side and scored 36 goals along with 36 assists. He was also instrumental in helping Barcelona clinching the 2015 Champions League trophy as he scored a goal to defeat Juventus. During his tenure at Barcelona, Rakitic won the La Liga four times, the Champions League once, four times the Copa del Rey, the Club World Cup, European Super Cup and twice the Spanish Super Cup.

