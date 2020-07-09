Ivan Zaborovsky: Teenage Russian Goalkeeper Hospitalised After Being Struck By Lightning

FC Znamya Truda's teenage Russian goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was struck by lightning during a training session this past weekend. The 16-year-old shot-stopper was put into a coma after a bolt of lightning knocked him out in the middle of the field. According to Russian media outlets, paramedics arrived at the scene soon after before Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in the intensive care unit.

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky hospitalised after being struck by lightning

The footage from the horrifying incident shows Ivan Zaborovsky training with his FC Znamya Truda teammates before he was struck by a bolt of lightning. As Zaborovsky fell to the ground, a cloud of black smoke surrounded the area. Zaborovsky was shifted from Orekhovo-Zuev to a hospital in Lyubertsy, according to reports in Russia.

This is the harrowing video of the moment Russian 3rd tier club FC Znamya Truda's youth goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky is struck by lightning in training



The 16-year-old is currently in a coma and on a life support machine.pic.twitter.com/aoyiiM0CNO — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) July 6, 2020

FC Znamya Truda general director, Igor Mayorov issued a statement on Monday where he confirmed Ivan Zaborovsky was indeed put into a coma but his condition has been rated stable by doctors. Mayorov said he has been constant touch with Zaborovsky's father, who relayed the situation in the hospital to the club. Mayorov remains hopeful that Ivan Zaborovsky will play football again.

"I know doctors rate Ivan’s condition as stable, they have removed him from artificial breathing ventilators and are gradually bringing him out of an artificial coma," Igor Mayorov said in the club's statement. “I have been in contact with his father, his (Ivan Zaborovsky) eyes react, he responds to commands, the dynamics of recovery are positive, he will play again."

Mayorov even dismissed the claims made by some fans that training should not have taken place over the weekend under such extreme weather conditions. Mayorov noted the conditions were "overcast" but there was no "thunderstorm," which is why the training took place as scheduled.

⚡ О состоянии Ивана Заборовского: Мне известно, что врачи оценивают состояние Ивана как стабильное, его отключили от аппарата искусственной вентиляции легких и постепенно выводят из искусственной комы, — сказал «Футбольным темам» гендиректор «Знамени Труда» Игорь Майоров. pic.twitter.com/edCwh8TVE0 — Znamya Truda FC 🚩 (@ZnamyaTrudaFC) July 7, 2020

The tragic incident has shocked the entire Russian football community with several sending good wishes to Ivan Zaborovsky and his family. Several FC Znamya Truda have sent video messages to Zaborovsky wishing his speedy recovery. FC Ural Ekaterinburg goalkeeper Yaroslav Hodzyur and others have also sent wished to the teenage goalkeeper.

(Image Credits: FC Znamya Truda Twitter Handle)