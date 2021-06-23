Jack Grealish Bags Assist After First Euro 2020 Start As England Top Group D

England fans finally got their wish at Euro 2020 as Gareth Southgate named Jack Grealish in his starting lineup for the game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday. The Three Lions were crying out for a much-needed injection of creativity following a rather dull performance against Scotland on matchday 2 that ended in a goalless draw. However, on his first start for England at Euro 2020 Aston Villa captain Grealish needed just 12 minutes to set up an assist for Raheem Sterling as England grabbed the top spot in Group D thanks to a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley.

Czech Republic vs England: Jack Grealish, Sterling combine to see England cruise

Jack Grealish was included in Southgate's starting lineup for the first time at Euro 2020 on Tuesday and the playmaker made a huge difference to England's style of play against the Czech Republic. Grealish was brought into the lineup as Mason Mount was forced to self-isolate after spending time with Billy Gilmour after the Scotland game. The decision paid immediate dividends with Grealish setting up an England goal inside the first 12 minutes of the clash as his chipped cross from the left was nodded in by Raheem Sterling at the back post.

Grealish looked threatening whenever he had the ball at his feet and the midfielder's quick, clever passing was troublesome for the Czech defence in the first period. However, England completely shut shop in the second half and managed to keep their 1-0 lead intact until the final whistle. Nevertheless, Grealish's display was an encouraging sign for England and Southgate.

Fans on social media were also quick to react to the 25-year-old's performance against the Czechs. On Twitter, one wrote, "Hope Southgate can see what Grealish is capable of. It's better to score goals and win games rather than play dull football and probably lose." Another added, "Grealish literally controlled the entire midfield for England. He must start with Henderson going forward."

Who will England face in Round of 16? Euro 2020 Group D standings

England finished the group campaign at the top of Group D with seven points from three games. They will now face the runners up from Group F (France, Germany, Hungary or Portugal).

The Czech Republic were dislodged from second place by Croatia, who beat Scotland 3-1 and will play the Group E runners up (Sweden, Slovakia, Spain or Poland) in Copenhagen on Monday.

Image Credits - Jack Grealish Instagram