Jack Grealish Injury News: Midfielder Doesn't Train With England Squad, Fans Left Worried

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish will be hoping to star for England at the group stages of the 2020 European Championship but the midfielder is still not at full fitness. Earlier on Tuesday, England released a statement confirming that Grealish didn't train with the rest of the Three Lions squad, which has raised concerns heading into their clash against Scotland. Grealish, who was an unused substitute against Croatia, was part of the team training drills throughout last week but missed the session with the team on Tuesday as he trained indoors.

Jack Grealish injury news: Will Jack Grealish play vs Scotland?

On Tuesday, England revealed that Jack Grealish didn't train outdoors with the rest of the squad, sparking concern amongst the Three Lions faithful. The 25-year-old midfielder was believed to be training in the gym and was the only outfield player who didn't take part in the team exercises. England fans have now expressed their concern over Grealish's absence from the squad training, with some wondering whether it was the right decision by Gareth Southgate to include the Villa star for England's Euro 2020 campaign.

There are 24 players involved in today's session, with @JackGrealish working away from the group.@AaronRamsdale98 has yet to report for duty, having replaced @deanhenderson in the #ThreeLions squad this morning. https://t.co/EXDEiJR1pu — England (@England) June 15, 2021



On Twitter, one wrote, "Can't believe that Southgate has picked so many England players who were troubled with injuries before the campaign." while another added, "Grealish didn't train with the team today. Such a waste to pick him in the final squad if he's still injured."

On Monday, England released their latest behind-the-scenes training video with Grealish featuring heavily. As Tyrone Mings, Harry Kane and England's starters against Croatia enjoyed some downtime in the pool and sauna, trainers Chris Powell and Graeme Jones worked with Grealish, Jordan Henderson, Ben Chilwell and Co on the pristine pitches at St George's Park.

England will face Scotland in the second group game on Friday, June 18th and it remains to be seen whether Grealish will be able to feature in the game. He was an unused substitute during England's 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday.

England vs Scotland prediction

England looked to be in control of the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia last weekend despite managing to come away with a narrow 1-0 win. However, Scotland were far from their best on Monday as they suffered a 2-0 loss against the Czech Republic. With England looking much more confident than Scotland at the moment, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Gareth Southgate's side.

Image Credits - Jack Grealish Instagram