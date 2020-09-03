Jack Grealish Quizzed By Security Who didn't Recognise Aston Villa Star At England Camp

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish's first training session with the England squad got off to a rocky start as security at St George's Park failed to recognize the 24-year-old midfielder. In their defence, It was the first time Grealish had arrived at the England training camp. The Three Lions put out a video of Gareth Southgate's men arriving for their training session earlier this week, ahead of England's UEFA Nations League clash against Iceland on Saturday. England will face Iceland in Reykjavik on September 5, before making the trip to Copenhagen to play Denmark on Tuesday, September 8 for their opening two games of the Nations League.

Jack Grealish earns first England call-up: Security at St Geroge's Park fail to recognize Aston Villa skipper

On Sunday, Jack Grealish got his first England call-up after it was confirmed that Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks were unavailable for the Three Lions' Nations League Group A2 fixtures in Iceland and Denmark. Jack Grealish was previously part of England's under-21 squad and played under Gareth Southgate when they won the 2016 Toulon Tournament. However, despite the thrill of getting his first international call-up to represent England, Jack Grealish revealed that his entrance at St George's Park wasn't one that was expected on Monday.

A dream come true to receive my first senior call up for @England #ThreeLions 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 31, 2020

While speaking to reporters, Grealish claimed that the security at the training camp failed to recognise him and they kept the Villa talisman waiting for about five minutes before eventually allowing him to link up with his teammates. Grealish said he was quizzed as soon as he got out of his cab. "At the front, I told them I'm finally here and they were like, 'Who? Who?' for about five minutes," he said. Grealish then admitted that the security personnel asked him whether he was here for England U-21 training but the midfielder laughed and declined.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils to use Sergio Romero as a makeweight for Grealish?

According to reports from The Daily Express, Man United have still not given up in their pursuit of Jack Grealish. It is reported that the Red Devils are keen on using goalkeeper Sergio Romero as a makeweight to lure Grealish to Old Trafford. United reportedly value Romero between £8m-£10m with Villa keen on signing the Argentine 'keeper. However, Villa had previously asked for £80m to part with Grealish.

Image Credits - Jack Grealish Instagram