Jack Grealish's Camp Believes Villa Will Allow Player To Leave As Man City Interest Grows

After weeks of speculations, the Jack Grealish Man City transfer seems to have moved one step further as the Grealish camp is confident that Aston Villa will allow the English midfielder to leave this summer. The English international has been one of the top priorities of Pep Guardiola's side throughout this transfer window with the other being Tottenham's Harry Kane. Grealish is currently with the England squad, which qualified for the Round of 16 of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. So, the question is: 'Will Jack Grealish join Manchester City?' Here is the latest Jack Grealish transfer news and the price that Villa are likely to demand for their club captain.

Jack Grealish transfer news: Will Jack Grealish join Manchester City?

According to The Sun, Jack Grealish's representatives believe they now have an agreement in place with Aston Villa to allow their client to leave Villa Park this summer with Manchester City waiting on the sidelines. It is believed that an official offer for Grealish will be made once the English international is done competing at the ongoing European Championships. It is further highlighted that Pep Guardiola's side is 'desperate' to sign Grealish as they are also willing to break the current British transfer record, which currently stands at around £89 million.

Man City transfer news: Jack Grealish price

According to reports, the Jack Grealish price is reportedly valued at a whopping £100 million by Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola is believed to be a long term admirer of the English international and has also publicly spoken about the player's ability. It is believed that Villa's £33 million club-record move for Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia and signing of Ashley Young on a free is a sign that City could complete a deal for Grealish, who signed a five-year contract to stay at Villa Park in 2020.

Jack Grealish stats for Aston Villa

𝟳𝟲 chances created in 𝟮𝟯 games. 🎯@JackGrealish magic when we last faced Crystal Palace! 🔮 #CRYAVL pic.twitter.com/yuHDQj8Prn — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 15, 2021

Considering Jack Grealish's impressive stats for Aston Villa it is no surprise why the English international is considered one of the best players in the Premier League. This season Grealish scored six goals and 10 assists in just 26 Premier League games. His figures were impressive in the 2019/20 season as well since the 25-year-old scored eight goals and six assists in 36 Premier League games. If Grealish were indeed to sign a contract with the Premier League champions, he could form a devastating partnership in the midfield with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium.

Image Credits: Pep Guardiola, Jack Grealish/Instagram