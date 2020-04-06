Jack Wilshere Lays Brutal Two-footed Tackle On Wife During Backyard Kickabout; Watch Video

Jack Wilshere's wife Andriani Michale faced the harsh physicality of the Premier League from her husband earlier this week. Jack Wilshere has had an injury-ravaged career since joining West Ham United in 2018 but held no punches despite having a fun kickabout session with his wife, Andriani. Jack Wilshere's wife Andirani was fortunate enough to see the funny side of the competitive tackle.

Jack Wilshere wife enjoys football session

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere was following the coronavirus lockdown laws as he remained in the comfort of his own backyard to enjoy a mild football session. Jack Wilshere wife Andriani joined the 28-year-old to keep him company as the pair were spotted in the backyard reaping benefits of the spring sun. However, it was quite obvious that Jack Wilshere wife was the underdog in the family garden considering her better half only recently played for Arsenal.

Jack Wilshere wife nutmegged

Having not made an appearance for West Ham United since October due to a groin injury, Jack Wilshere decided to show off his footballing skills against Andriani. Although Andirani was out there to win the ball back, Jack managed to knock the ball past his wife on a few occasions at the start of the video. However, soon after came the silky nutmeg as Wilshere tricked his wife by tapping the ball through her legs.

Adriani was embarrassed by the nutmeg as she went on to win the ball back. Adriani chased Jack for a while giving him a few body checks as well as rejecting a few more nutmeg attempts. Jack constantly attempted to push her away but Andriani was going nowhere.

Jack Wilshere wife clattered

Although Wilshere appeared to knock the ball away and give Andriani a chance, there was a sly intent from the combative English midfielder. Andriani was glad to have a slight touch of the ball but Jack soon lunged into a two-footed challenge leaving his wife on the floor. Andriani was hoping for a free-kick which wasn't coming as she chuckled laying on the ground while Jack got up with the ball at his feet. Jack posted the clumsy tackle on his Instagram profile blaming the self-isolation for the brutal tackle but despite the frustration, the midfielder added an affectionate one-liner at the end of the caption.

