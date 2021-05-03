Jadon Sancho Available For £80 MILLION Discounted Price After Last Summer's Fiasco

Borussia Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement to let Jadon Sancho leave the club this summer and Manchester United are reportedly all set to re-ignite their interest in the England international. The 21-year-old was on the verge of an exit last summer but the move infamously never materialised after the Red Devils did not budge to Dortmund's demands. Twelve months later, the Jadon Sancho Man United saga is set to reignite yet again as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to strengthen his squad this summer.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Man United could land Dortmund star for cut-price £80 MILLION

As per multiple reports regarding the Jadon Sancho transfer news, Manchester United could finally land their target numero uno this summer for a cut-price deal. Dortmund are reportedly willing to let go of the England international for £80million, and have a gentleman's agreement with his representatives, sporting director Michael Zorc revealed. Man United remain one of the interested parties, especially considering the Jadon Sancho price drop, having been unwilling to spend in excess of £100 million last summer. Dortmund have not set a deadline for a potential Jadon Sancho Man United move, but reportedly would want it done before the upcoming EUROs, giving them enough time to scout and ready a replacement.

According to reports in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have internally agreed to drop their asking price for Jadon Sancho and would be prepared to do business with #mufc for just €85-90million (£74-78m) this summer. [metro] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 3, 2021

Man United signed Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo on the deadline day after their move for Sancho failed and will hope to get the deal done this time around. Sancho adds a much-needed impetus to the Red Devils attack, with heavy reliance on Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes The England international struggled for form and fitness after his move fell through, but roared back to his best since the time of the year. Despite the best efforts of Sancho and fellow teammate and Man United target Erling Haaland, Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, a point of third-placed Wolfsburg.

ð“ð¡ðž ð¥ðšð­ðžð¬ð­ ð¨ð§ ð‰ðšðð¨ð§ ð’ðšð§ðœð¡ð¨

• #mufc have everything in place to sign him. [@FabrizioRomano]

• BVB have a gentlemen's agreement to sell him. [ARD]

• Their asking price is between €85-90M. [@SPORT1]

• Dortmund's deadline is before the EUROs. [@LeahSmith_] — Ù‹ (@utdrobbo) May 3, 2021

The Bundesliga giants have struggled due to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, making player sales an important part of their future plans. A failure to make it to the UCL could further aggravate the situation. The drop in Jadon Sancho price means that Man United will face stiff competition for his signature, with Liverpool are another club who have been linked with the England international. It remains unclear whether the Reds would be willing to splash out on the big-money buy but reports have said recently that Jurgen Klopp may attempt to move for Sancho should Mohamed Salah leave Anfield soon.

Jadon Sancho stats

Since joining the club in 2018, Jadon Sancho has scored 46 goals and set up a further 62 in 133 appearances for Dortmund. The England international established himself as one of the finest young wingers in Europe and has racked up 12 goals and 18 assists in 34 matches across all competitions despite a slow start to the season. Sancho had his career-best season last year when he racked up 20 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions. Among Man United players, only Marcus Rashford has had 30+ goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

(Image Courtesy: Jadon Sancho Instagram)