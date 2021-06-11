Jadon Sancho Contract: How Much Money Will The England Winger Earn At Manchester United?

In a repeat of last summer, Manchester United are pressing hard to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks for key reinforcements to improve his side. Sancho has developed into one of the finest wingers in Europe and yearns for a return to his homeland after four years in Germany. The 21-year-old had reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils with the two clubs yet to agree on a fee. So here's a look at the Jadon Sancho contract, salary and the latest on the Jadon Sancho Manchester United transfer.

Jadon Sancho value: The latest on Jadon Sancho Manchester United transfer

After their lack of a solution last season, Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho this summer. The Red Devils had their opening offer of around £67million rejected. Man United were told that they will have to up their fee by at least £10 million and present a payment plan shorter than the current five-year proposal. Both teams are keen to find a solution and Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement with Sancho to sanction his sale this summer. The deal is likely to go through after the Euro 2020, with Sancho currently with the English squad, alongside potential Manchester United teammates Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson and Luke Shaw.

Manchester United are working hard on Sancho deal as ‘too long negotiation’ is not the best strategy with BVB asking for €95m 🔴 #MUFC



All people involved in negotiations now ‘confident’, but cautious after what happened a year ago.



After personal terms, agents fee agreed too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2021

Jadon Sancho contract: Jadon Sancho salary

As per recent reports, Jadon Sancho is being offered a five-year contract if the Englishman does make a move to Old Trafford. As per the Daily Mail, the Jadon Sancho salary is set to be around net £13m per year nearly twice the wage he currently bags at Borussia Dortmund. The England international earns £7m annual salary in Germany and it is suggested that his wages for the Red Devils will work around £250,000 per week. That would make the former Manchester City academy star one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, with only David De Gea (£375,000 per week) taking home more.

Sancho's deal matches Man United's second-highest earner Anthony Martial, who also boasts an annual salary of £13m. Man United will be cautious after the Alexis Sanchez fiasco and will try to raise funds and reduce their wage bill by offloading some of their deadwood, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, David de Gea and Anthony Martial all potentially on the transfer list.

Jadon Sancho stats

After the fallout of his transfer, Sancho failed to get going for Dortmund and struggled for both form and fitness. However, the England international turned it around with a sensational return to form, helping the Bundesliga giants clinch the DFB-Pokal title. In the 2020/21 season, Sancho managed 16 goals and 20 assists in just 38 games across all competitions, marking his third successive of making 30+ goal contributions.

(Image Courtesy: Jadon Sancho Instagram)