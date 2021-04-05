Jadon Sancho Injury Update: Dortmund Winger Set To Miss Champions League Clash Vs Man City

The latest Jadon Sancho injury update is that Borussia Dortmund's forward is unlikely to be fit for the UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The English international has been unavailable due to injury since the start of March and did not train on Sunday. The Champions League quarter-final would have been special for Sancho considering he spent two years at City's academy.

The first leg of the Champions League clash between Man City and Dortmund will take place at the Etihad Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 7 at 12:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the Jadon Sancho injury update and how to watch Champions League quarter-final live in India?

Jadon Sancho news: Jadon Sancho injury update

The 21-year old winger has missed the last four Bundesliga games as well as England's World Cup qualifiers due to a muscle injury. Last week, Dortmund's interim manager Edin Terzic gave the Jadon Sancho injury update, hinting that he would not be fit for the game. "With Jadon, we hope that the situation with him will change in the next seven to ten days," said Terzic.

Reports in Germany indicated that Sancho had returned to Germany last week after working on his rehabilitation in Dubai but the game against Man City is likely to be too soon for the English winger. Terzic's timescale suggests that Sancho could be fit for the second leg against City on April 14. Having scored six goals and provided nine assists this Bundesliga campaign for Dortmund, Sancho has undoubtedly been one of the key figures alongside Erling Haaland.

How to watch Champions League quarter-final live in India? Man City vs Dortmund live stream

In India, the UCL fixtures of Man City vs Dortmund will broadcast live on the Sony Sports network. The Man City vs Dortmund live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

UCL fixtures: Manchester City's road to the final

Although Pep Guardiola's men have been utterly dominant this season, Manchester City's road to the final will be far from easy even if they were to beat Borussia Dortmund. Assuming City beat Dortmund, they will still have to face either defending champions Bayern Munich or the 2019-20 finalists PSG in the semi-finals. The other four teams still remaining in the competition include Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Porto.