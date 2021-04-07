Jadon Sancho SLAMS Referee During Man City Vs Dortmund Over Controversial Decision

A late Phil Foden goal vs Dortmund settled one of the most exhilarating Champions League ties as Manchester City clinched a 2-1 win over the German side at the Etihad on Tuesday in a string of Champions League results. And while the visitors will be happy having registered an away goal which could have massive consequences in the second leg next week, but it could have been more after Jude Bellingham was cruelly denied a goal. And the decision had Jadon Sancho, who missed the game, fuming on social media, which was amongst the Man City vs Dortmund highlights.

Champions League highlights: Jadon Sancho livid after Dortmund denied goal vs Man City

In what easily is one of the most bizarre and controversial decisions in the Champions League this season, Dortmund will feel hard done by the result on Tuesday. The Bundesliga giants thought they had cancelled out Kevin de Bruyne’s opener at the Etihad when Jude Bellingham cashed in on Man City goalkeeper Ederson's mistake and tapped into an empty net. However, the referee Ovidiu Hategan ruled it out for a foul on Ederson and booked the England international. VAR replays showed no foul by the Dortmund starlet, but as the whistler was blown before the ball crossed the line, VAR was unable to overturn the decision and hand the visitors a goal.

Bellingham was visibly distraught and the incident caused a furore on social media, with Jadon Sancho among the few who directed their ire at the referee. The England international, who was ruled out of the clash due to injury, took to Twitter and wrote: "This Ref needs checking!". Similarly, Dortmund's official English Twitter account posted a tweet with a series of question marks, clearly baffled by the decision. It was the second controversial decision by Hategan on the night after he had awarded Man City a penalty for a foul on Rodri by Emre Can. The ex-Liverpool midfielder received a yellow, but it wasn't overturned after VAR ruled out the penalty.

Champions League results: Man City vs Dortmund highlights

Manchester City started the game in fine fashion dominating possession and reaping rewards after Kevin De Bruyne scored with a neat finish 19 minutes into the game. As Dortmund were struggling to come to grips with the hosts' constant pressure, they were seemingly handed a lifeline by Ederson, only for the referee to wrongly rule out Bellingham's goal. Nonetheless, the visitors kept their cool and kept the Man City attack at bay, aided by their missed opportunities.

In the second half, Ederson redeemed himself with a point-blank save off Erling Haaland, but the Norway international showed his class later in the game, setting up Marco Reus for Dortmund's equaliser. However, Phil Foden had the last laugh as he turned a De Bruyne ball into the back of the net in the 90th minute to clinch a famous 2-1 win for Man City.

