Jadon Sancho Transfer Update: Man United Agree Personal Terms With Winger Until 2026

The biggest transfer news recently came from Manchester United as the Red Devils reportedly agreed to personal terms with Dortmund's Jadon Sancho until 2026. It is expected to be a busy transfer window for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the signing of Sancho is expected to be the first of a crucial summer plan. As per the latest Man United transfer news, they are looking for improvements at right-back, centre back, defensive midfield and right-wing. Here is the latest Jadon Sancho transfer update and some more information about Jadon Sancho's contract at Man United.

Jadon Sancho transfer update: Jadon Sancho Man Utd transfer getting closer

Manchester United remain in talks with Borussia Dortmund over the possible signing of their star right-winger, Jadon Sancho, this summer. However, it is important to note that completion of a transfer still is not believed to be imminent even though United are getting closer to securing the services of the England international. As per a report from BILD on Thursday, Man United made their first official bid to sign Sancho, which was reportedly turned down by Dortmund.





According to reports, it is believed that a Jadon Sancho Man Utd transfer this summer is more likely than it was a year ago with the winger's contract expiring at the end of next season. The latest rumours coming from Germany suggest that Man United made the first official offer for Sancho in the region of €69million. Meanwhile, it is believed that the Bundesliga side are reportedly looking for €90m with bonuses. With Man United believed to be facing financial issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen if they will match Dortmund's demands.

Man United transfer news: Old Trafford outfit reportedly agree to Jadon Sancho contract personal terms

Further reports claimed on Thursday that Manchester United had also agreed to personal terms with Jadon Sancho. MEN reported last September that there had been a breakthrough regarding the players' personal terms with only the transfer fee remaining to be the point of contention. MEN Sport believes that United's opening salary offer to Sancho a year ago was actually lower than the £190,000-a-week he reportedly earns at Dortmund. It is believed that the Red Devils negotiated with Sancho to come to terms with his contract. Meanwhile, The MEN first revealed Man United's interest in Sancho when the Red Devils attempted to sign him from arch-rivals Manchester City in 2017.